SPA vs GEO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Spain and Georgia: Spain will play host to Georgia for a Group B FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero on Monday, September 6. Both Georgia and Spain will be desperate to win this game and collect all three points as both sides are coming into this encounter on the back of a defeat.

While Spain lost 1-2 to Janne Andersson’s Sweden on Friday, Georgia were beaten 0-1 at the hands of Bernard Challandes’ Kosovo on the same day. Following their loss against Sweden, Spain has slipped to the second spot in the standings with two wins, one draw and one loss from four-game.

On the other hand, Georgia are languishing at the bottom of the table without a single victory.

Both Spain and Georgia have met four times in an international competition with the Spanish taking three games.

The last time the two nations met, Spain defeated Georgia 2-1.

Ahead of an interesting 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Spain and Georgia; here are all the details about the match:

SPA vs GEO Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Spain and Georgia will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SPA vs GEO Live Streaming

The match between Spain and Georgia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

SPA vs GEO Match Details

The match between Spain and Georgia will be played on Monday, September 6, at Estadio Nuevo Vivero. The game will start at 12:15 am (IST).

SPA vs GEO Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ferran Torres

Vice-Captain: Sergio Busquets

SPA vs GEO Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Defenders: Inigo Martinez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Koke, Carlos Soler

Strikers: Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Giorgi Kvilitaia

Spain vs Georgia probable XI:

Spain Probable Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Inigo Martinez, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Adama Traore

Georgia Probable Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia, Davit Khocholava, Irakli Azarovi, Jaba Kankava, Giorgi Aburjania, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili, Valeri Qazaishvili, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Kvilitaia

