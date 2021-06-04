SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s International Friendlies 2021 Spain vs Portugal: In the upcoming International Friendly 2021, Spain play against Portugal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Friday, June 4. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.
Both sides head into this high-octane fixture on the back of wins in their respective 2022 World Cup qualification campaigns. Spain triumphed 3-1 over Kosovo, while Portugal defeated Luxembourg with a similar score.
Both Spain and Portugal last faced each other last year for an international friendly game in Lisbon. However, the match ended in a disappointing goalless draw.
SPA vs POR International Friendlies 2021, Live Streaming
The game will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 2/HD channels. While live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.
SPA vs POR International Friendlies 2021, Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.
SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo
Vice-Captain: Gerard Moreno
Goalkeeper: Rui Patrício
Defenders: Pau Torres, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Diego Llorente
Midfielders: Gerard Moreno, Sergio Busquets, Bruno Fernandes
Strikers: Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerard Moreno
SPA vs POR Probable XIs
Spain: David de Gea (GK); Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Luis Gaya; Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara; Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia
Portugal: Rui Patrício (GK); Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Goncalo Guedes, Bruno Fernandes; Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo
