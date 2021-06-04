football

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's International Friendlies 2021, Spain vs Portugal June 4 11:00 PM IST
1-MIN READ

SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's International Friendlies 2021, Spain vs Portugal June 4 11:00 PM IST

Spain vs Portugal

Spain vs Portugal

Check here SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's International Friendlies 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Spain vs Portugal

SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s International Friendlies 2021 Spain vs Portugal: In the upcoming International Friendly 2021, Spain play against Portugal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Friday, June 4. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Both sides head into this high-octane fixture on the back of wins in their respective 2022 World Cup qualification campaigns. Spain triumphed 3-1 over Kosovo, while Portugal defeated Luxembourg with a similar score.

Both Spain and Portugal last faced each other last year for an international friendly game in Lisbon. However, the match ended in a disappointing goalless draw.

SPA vs POR International Friendlies 2021, Live Streaming

RELATED NEWS

The game will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 2/HD channels. While live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

SPA vs POR International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

SPA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Gerard Moreno

Goalkeeper: Rui Patrício

Defenders: Pau Torres, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Diego Llorente

Midfielders: Gerard Moreno, Sergio Busquets, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerard Moreno

SPA vs POR Probable XIs

Spain: David de Gea (GK); Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Luis Gaya; Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara; Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia

Portugal: Rui Patrício (GK); Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Goncalo Guedes, Bruno Fernandes; Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 19:13 IST