English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spain Court Postpones Start of Lawsuit Over Neymar Barca Bonus
Barcelona sued Neymar for breach of contract after the 27-year-old transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros ($249 million) in 2017, less than a year after he signed a new five-year deal with the Catalan giants.
A file photot of Neymar jr. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Loading...
A Spanish court will begin hearing a lawsuit by Barcelona against Neymar over his contract extension bonus on September 27 instead of later this week as originally planned, judicial authorities said Monday.
Barcelona sued Neymar for breach of contract after the 27-year-old transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros ($249 million) in 2017, less than a year after he signed a new five-year deal with the Catalan giants.
The club is demanding 8.5 million euros in damages and interest, and has refused to pay Neymar 26 million euros which were part of a bonus related to his contract renewal.
The 27-year-old Argentinian in turn responded by filing a lawsuit against Barcelona before FIFA over the the payment of this part of the bonus. FIFA last year shelved the lawsuit.
A Barcelona labour court had been scheduled to start hearing the catalan club's lawsuit on Thursday but it postponed the start of the hearings until September 27, Catalonia's Superior Court of Justice said in a statement.
While the court has given few details about the case, Spanish media had speculated that Neymar as well as Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would attend the proceedings.
Last week Spanish daily newspaper El Mundo reported that Spain's tax authorities are investigating the bonus Neymar earned when he extended his Barcelona with contract.
Neymar was a tax resident in Spain in 2017 and Spanish tax officials are looking into whether the Brazilian paid tax related to the bonus and his record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the newspaper said.
Neymar's public relations agency, NR Sports, responded to the report, saying in a statement that Spanish tax authorities have only requested documents and information relating to the already opened lawsuit and insisting that Neymar is not the subject of a new tax investigation in Spain.
Barcelona sued Neymar for breach of contract after the 27-year-old transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros ($249 million) in 2017, less than a year after he signed a new five-year deal with the Catalan giants.
The club is demanding 8.5 million euros in damages and interest, and has refused to pay Neymar 26 million euros which were part of a bonus related to his contract renewal.
The 27-year-old Argentinian in turn responded by filing a lawsuit against Barcelona before FIFA over the the payment of this part of the bonus. FIFA last year shelved the lawsuit.
A Barcelona labour court had been scheduled to start hearing the catalan club's lawsuit on Thursday but it postponed the start of the hearings until September 27, Catalonia's Superior Court of Justice said in a statement.
While the court has given few details about the case, Spanish media had speculated that Neymar as well as Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would attend the proceedings.
Last week Spanish daily newspaper El Mundo reported that Spain's tax authorities are investigating the bonus Neymar earned when he extended his Barcelona with contract.
Neymar was a tax resident in Spain in 2017 and Spanish tax officials are looking into whether the Brazilian paid tax related to the bonus and his record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the newspaper said.
Neymar's public relations agency, NR Sports, responded to the report, saying in a statement that Spanish tax authorities have only requested documents and information relating to the already opened lawsuit and insisting that Neymar is not the subject of a new tax investigation in Spain.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamannaah Bhatia on Working with Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
- In-Form South Africa Look to Inflict More Pain on Struggling Sri Lanka in T20 Series
- Nissan LEAF is the First Electric Car to Cross 4 Lakh EV Sales
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results