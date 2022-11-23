Spain vs Costa Rica Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

After suffering two early exits in last two editions, Spain will this time look to amend their mistakes and offer a solid show in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s men find themselves in one of the toughest groups at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2010 World Cup winners are in Group E along with four-time champions Germany, Asian giants Japan and Costa Rica.

Spanish football team are scheduled to kick off their Qatar World Cup journey with a game against Costa Rica on Wednesday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica will also aim for an impressive show in Qatar after crashing out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage. However, Costa Rica scripted a prompt comeback and secured two quarter-final finishes at the 2019 and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Luis Fernando Suarez’s men got the better of New Zealand 1-0 in an inter-confederation play-off match to reach the Qatar World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica; here is everything you need to know:

Spain vs Costa Rica Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

Spain vs Costa Rica Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Spain vs Costa Rica Match Details

The Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday, November 23, at 9:30 pm IST.

Spain vs Costa Rica Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dani Carvajal

Vice-Captain: Ferran Torres

Suggested Playing XI for Spain vs Costa Rica Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jordi Alba, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martinez

Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres

Striker: Alvaro Morata

Spain vs Costa Rica Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Neco Williams

Costa Rica Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

