Spain vs Costa Rica Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and Where to Watch World Cup Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2010 World Champions are all set to kick of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Costa Rica on Wednesday. The two teams are scheduled to be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Luis Enrique’s men have been placed in Group E along with four-time World Cup-winners Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. The Spanish football team will head into the World Cup after suffering just a defeat in their last 10 matches. Moreover, this will be Spain’s 12th World Cup appearance in Qatar. Overall, this is going to be Spain’s 16th World Cup appearance this time.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Costa Rica, on the other hand, will aim to forget their last edition’s group stage exit and start their Qatar World Cup campaign on a promising note. However, it will not be an easy task for Luis Fernando Suarez’s men to secure a top-two finish in Group E.

Ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Costa Rica begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Also Read: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Costa Rica match?

Spain vs Costa Rica match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Spain vs Costa Rica Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Neco Williams

Costa Rica Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

Read all the Latest Sports News here