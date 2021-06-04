Spain vs Portugal International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Spain vs Portugal International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: In a precursor to their respective Euro 2020 campaigns, Spain will host Portugal in an international friendly on Friday, June 4. The match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The Spaniards will take on Sweden in their European Championships opener on June 14. Meanwhile Portugal are preparing for the start of their tournament, which sees them face Hungary, in Budapest on June 15.

The hosts head into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Kosovo in April in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. On the other hand, the visitors defeated 10-mEn Luxembourg 3-1 in a WC qualifying game in March. Spain have made a strong start to their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, by picking up seven points from their three outings against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

Portugal, like their opponents, have also made a strong start to their 2022 WC qualification, as they too collected the same number of points from their three Group A matches against Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg.

The International Friendly 2021 Spain vs Portugal match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time).

International Friendly 2021 Spain vs Portugal: Team News, Injury Update

Both sides have not announced any injury concerns yet.

Spain possible starting line-up: David de Gea (GK); Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Luis Gaya; Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara; Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia

Portugal possible starting line-up: Rui Patrício (GK); Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Goncalo Guedes, Bruno Fernandes; Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time will Spain vs Portugal International Friendly 2021 match kick-off?

The International Friendly 2021 fixture between both sides will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, June 4, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

What TV channel will show Spain vs Portugal International Friendly match?

Fans can watch live telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD channels.

How can I live stream Spain vs Portugal International Friendly 2021 fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here