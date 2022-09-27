Spain vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Spain will be aiming to extend their four-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Nations League as they are set to face Switzerland on Sunday. The match between Spain and Switzerland will be played at the Estadio La Romareda in Zaragoza.

The two teams have already played against each other in the current edition of UEFA Nations League and Spain had won the contest. Spanish striker Pablo Sarabia had scored the solitary goal of the match to earn full three points for his side.

Spain will now come into the fixture after registering a convincing 2-0 win against Czech Republic in their last UEFA Nations League match. Luis Enrique’s men have so far clinched eight points from four matches and they currently claim top spot in the group.

Switzerland, on the other hand, clinched a vital 1-0 victory against Portugal in their last UEFA Nations League clash. For Switzerland, their striker Haris Seferovic scored the solitary goal of the match in the very first minute.

Ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Switzerland; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Switzerland will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Portugal will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Spain vs Switzerland be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Switzerland will be played at the Estadio La Romareda.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Spain vs Switzerland begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Switzerland will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Switzerland match?

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match?

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.



Spain vs Switzerland Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Daniel Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Jonas Omlin, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here