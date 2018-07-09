English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Spanish Football Federation Names Luis Enrique as National Team Coach
Spain's football federation have acted swiftly after Fernando Hierro stepped down from his post and appointed former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as the new coach for the national team. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Spain under Hierro were knocked out by the hosts Russia on penalties at the round of 16.
(Reuters Photo)
Spain's football federation have acted swiftly after Fernando Hierro stepped down from his post and appointed former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as the new coach for the national team. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Spain under Hierro were knocked out by the hosts Russia on penalties at the round of 16. Spain went into the World Cup in Russia with Julen Lopetegui as their coach, but two days before their first match, an unsavoury turn of events saw the Spanish federation part ways with the now Real Madrid coach.
"Luis Enrique's appointment as coach for the next two years was approved unanimously," Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation, told reporters.
His press briefing came just hours after Jose Francisco Molina, 47, a former goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna who played nine times for Spain, was named as sporting director.
Enrique, 48, will replace Lopetegui, who was fired by Rubiales when the coach announced he had signed to take over at Real Madrid.
Enrique, a former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, won two La Liga titles, one UEFA Champions League and three Copa del Rey titles as the Barcelona coach between 2014 and 2017.
(With AFP inputs)
