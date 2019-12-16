Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Spanish Football Game Suspended After Fans Sing 'Nazi' Chants

A match in Spain was suspended after half-time as Rayo Vallecano supporters called Albacete's Roman Zozulya a 'Nazi'.

AFP

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Spanish Football Game Suspended After Fans Sing 'Nazi' Chants
Rayo Vallecano vs Albacete (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Madrid: A second division match in Spain between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete was suspended at half-time on Sunday after Rayo fans sang songs calling Albacete's Roman Zozulya a "Nazi".

The game was stopped during the first period at Vallecas and then suspended at the interval after Rayo supporters had chanted "puta Nazi", meaning "f**king Nazi" at Zozulya, who joined Rayo on loan in 2017.

An Albacete statement read: "With the backing of @RayoVallecano, Albacete Balompie and of @LaLiga, the referee and the @rfef, it has been decided to suspend the game in Vallecas.

"A decision made with the sole objective of safeguarding the values of the sport we love and our competition."

Rayo Vallecano wrote on Twitter: "Due to the repeated chants and insults made during the first half of the #RayoAlbacete game, the match is suspended."

Zozulya joined Rayo on loan in 2017 from Real Betis but never made an appearance for the club after his spell was cut short due to opposition from Rayo fans, who are renowned for being politically left-wing.

The Ukraine forward wrote an open letter to Rayo's supporters denying any links to neo-Nazi groups but some fans still attended his first training session with a banner that read Vallecas was "not a place for Nazis".

Sunday's game was goalless at half-time, although Albacete were down to 10 men after their midfielder Eddy Silvestre had been sent off.

"It's a very sad night for Rayo and the sport," said Rayo club president Raul Martin Presa.

"We strongly condemn the insults that a section of the supporters, at the back, uttered towards an opposing player. We feel pain and shame after what happened."

Presa said he had spoken to and "kissed" Zozulya, because he is "a human being and deserves respect".

Albacete vice-president Victor Varela said he wanted to highlight "the exemplary behaviour of Rayo", in solidarity with their rivals.

"During the first half, friends told me that the player was in tears and he collapsed when he returned to the dressing room."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram