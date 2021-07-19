Spanish Football Star Marcos Llorente Stuns Girlfriend with On-field Proposal

Grand gestures and the element of surprise both help when proposing marriage. Popping the big question in such fashion not only helps in receiving a favourable reply but also provide a great story. However, in-arena proposal can be overrated unless you are one of the players. Marcos Llorente got engaged in a way that countless Atletico Madrid fans and millions others only dream of.

The Spanish midfielder chose the perfect place to propose to his girlfriend Patricia Noarbe when he set up and surprised her at the Wanda Metropolitano under the pretext of watching a special video before romantically proposing to Noarbe and asking for her hand in marriage. Llorente invited Noarabe, who is a social media sensation to club’s 68,000-capacity, before a representative of the club suggested that they first watch a video clip about the things that really matter.

After the couple were shown a clip of the playmaker’s last year at Atletico Madrid, the club’s in-stadium screens lit-up with a montage of photos of the couple’s time together, before Lllorente went down on one knee asking for Noarbe’s nod. Sharing the footage of the pair embracing on the turf, Llorente took to Instagram to tell his 2.3 million followers. “There is no better life partner," the Atletico star captioned the adorable video.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcos Llorente (@marcosllorente)

Thankfully, an emotional Noarbe accepted his offer and the soon-to-be-wed embraced and celebrated out on the pitch. She was further surprised as family and friends who had dressed up for the occasion held an engagement celebration for them.

Meanwhile, Llorente in his maiden campaign completed a successful year at the La Liga club, he scored the winner that knocked title holders Liverpool out of the Champions League. He’s also risen to be one of the most vital players in Diego Simeone’s team alongside Jan Oblak and Luis Suarez in their first Liga title win in seven years.

