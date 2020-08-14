SPK vs AKM Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Spartak Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Spartak Moscow (SPK) will be up against Akhmat Grozny (AKM) in their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League on Friday August 14. The match will be played in Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow. Both the teams have only played one match and the result of both the matches has been a draw.

Moscow played against Sochi on August 9. By the end of the match, both the teams had two goals each in their kitty. Grozny, on the other hand, were up against Tula on the same day. The final score of the match was 0-0.

Russian Premier League, Spartak Moscow and Akhmat Grozny will commence at 10:30 pm.

Spartak Moscow probable lineup vs Akhmat Grozny: Alexander Maksimenko, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov, Roman Zobnin, Ayrton Lucas, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Alex Kral, Maksim Glushenkov, Alexander Sobolev, Jordan Larsson.

Akhmat Grozny probable lineup vs Spartak Moscow: Giorgi Shelia, Andrey Semenov, Zoran Nizic, Miroslav Bogosavac, Maksim Nenakhov, Oleg Ivanov, Artiom Timofeev, Anton Shvets, Bernard Berisha, Idris Umaev, Vladimir Iljin.