SPN vs POL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 Group E match between Spain vs Poland: After failing to secure crucial three points in their season opener games, Spain and Poland are set to clash at the Estadio de La Cartuja in their second Group E fixture of UEFA Euro 2020 on Sunday. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am (IST). Spain opened their Group E campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden on Monday, while Poland suffered a 2-1 loss to Slovakia.

Besides opening day disappointments, their respective results have placed them in a tough spot ahead of this match. Which means the stakes are high for both nations particularly with group toppers Sweden and Slovakia, who are sitting first and second respectively.

Euro 2020 Spain vs Poland: Team News, Injury Update

Sergio Busquets’ fitness is the only concern for Spain. Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak serving his suspension will miss Sunday’s match.

SPN vs POL Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. SonyLIV and Jio TV will provide live streaming services.

SPN vs POL Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 20 at the Estadio de La Cartuja, in Seville. The game will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

SPN vs POL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Jordi Alba

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres, Koke, Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski,

Strikers: Gerard Moreno, Robert Lewandowski

SPN vs POL Probable XIs

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski, Przemyslaw Frankowski

