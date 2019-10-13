Sporting Lisbon May Rename Stadium After Cristiano Ronaldo Once He Retires

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous product of the Sporting Lisbon academy and now the club are planning to honour their historic connection, exploring the chance of changing the name of their stadium after the Portuguese superstar.

Sporting Lisbon's 50,000-seater stadium is currently called Estadio Jose Alvalade, a name it has taken from the club's founder and first member. However, in a few years from now, it may bear the name of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's a theory we will not shelve and obviously we'd be very proud to have his name associated with us. Cristiano is and always will be one of the greatest symbols in the history of our club," Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Tuttosport.

He further said that it is Ronaldo's legacy that inspires the next generation at the club.

"We're already keeping his values on the walls of the youth academy, focusing on passion, sacrifice, discipline, leadership and determination.

"Cristiano is certainly the best Portuguese player of all time and one of the best athletes in the history of the sport," Varandas added.

It is now 17 years since Ronaldo made waves at the Sporting academy. He began his club career with Sporting and back in the 2002-2003 season, Ronaldo became their first player to play under-16, under-17 and under-18 teams, the B team, and the first team, all within a single season.

Incidentally, it was at the inauguration of Estadio Jose Alvalade in August 2003 that Sporting Lisbon defeated Manchester United 3-1, a match where Sir Alex Ferguson saw Ronaldo for the first time and immediately wanted to sign him.

It was at that very ground that Ronaldo's decorated career began and it might end up having his name.

