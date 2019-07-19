Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Launches AIFF Golden Baby Leagues Handbook 2019-20
The All Indian Football Federation has asked all stakeholders of football in the country to be a part of this grassroots player development initiative.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the AIFF Golden Baby Leagues Handbook (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Kushal Das, General Secretary of AIFF, launched the AIFF Golden Baby Leagues Handbook 2019-20 on the sidelines of the Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad.
The launch also marked the renaming of the 'AIFF Baby Leagues' to 'AIFF Golden Baby Leagues', with emphasis being laid for ages under 6 to under 12 both for girls and boys.
"Baby League sounds very cute to me. The actual scouting has to start from a very young age. I have been explained how it's planned by the AIFF. I'm really interested to see the result of that. We'll look to put more emphasis on the Golden Baby League tournament," Rijiju said.
🗣 @KirenRijiju: India 🇮🇳 has to put in a lot of effort to improve football 🙌🙌#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XStGVHFmN2
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 14, 2019
The handbook is a guide to help the stakeholder to organise the Golden Baby Leagues. The league is aimed to provide access to football in localities irrespective of gender, religion, economic background, or ethnic origin. The league can be organised by anyone, as long as the Handbook guidelines are met.
The AIFF has invited all stakeholders including state associations, clubs, academies, schools, non-government organizations, parents, coaches, football fans to be a part of this grassroots player development initiative. The handbook can be downloaded from the 'Document Library' of the AIFF website, under 'About AIFF.'
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony WH-XB900N Review: Headphones to Buy if Your Wad of Cash Totals to Rs 16,990
- Meet ‘Khoj,’ the Most Expensive Member of CISF’s Dog Squad for Protecting Delhi Metro
- He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s