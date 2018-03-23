English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25
Sprint King Usain Bolt Scores in Borussia Dortmund Training
Multiple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt had the chance to show off his football skills on Friday, nutmegging an opponent and scoring with a header as he trained with Borussia Dortmund in front of a cheering crowd.
Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin and Usain Bolt during training (Image: Reuters)
Multiple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt had the chance to show off his football skills on Friday, nutmegging an opponent and scoring with a header as he trained with Borussia Dortmund in front of a cheering crowd.
Some 1,500 people were in the stands of Dortmund's training ground for the morning session and dozens of reporters and camera crews were spread along the sideline as Bolt entered the pitch alongside players Mario Goetze and Julian Weigl.
He warmed up with the Dortmund players as fans, some waving Jamaica flags, cheered on a chilly and overcast Ruhr valley morning.
Bolt then delighted his supporters as he nutmegged an opponent, knocking the ball through his legs, and scored with a fine header.
Dortmund, who share the same sponsor, Puma, as Bolt, had agreed in January to let the retired athlete train with the team.
The 31-year-old, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and a big Manchester United supporter who ended his sprint career last year, joked after a charity match on Thursday that he hoped his Dortmund appearance would lead to a contract with the Premier League club.
Some 1,500 people were in the stands of Dortmund's training ground for the morning session and dozens of reporters and camera crews were spread along the sideline as Bolt entered the pitch alongside players Mario Goetze and Julian Weigl.
⚽️🏃♂️ @usainbolt from the spot 😉 #BVBolt pic.twitter.com/ZyHr9FThjL— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 23, 2018
He warmed up with the Dortmund players as fans, some waving Jamaica flags, cheered on a chilly and overcast Ruhr valley morning.
Bolt then delighted his supporters as he nutmegged an opponent, knocking the ball through his legs, and scored with a fine header.
He just needs good service ⚡️ @usainbolt #BVBolt pic.twitter.com/qe5K7xykNv— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 23, 2018
Usain Bolt nutmegs a Dortmund player in his first training . #Bolt #Dortmund pic.twitter.com/SKZT3kDrwH— Shephin Mathew (@thehappysoul07) March 23, 2018
Dortmund, who share the same sponsor, Puma, as Bolt, had agreed in January to let the retired athlete train with the team.
The 31-year-old, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and a big Manchester United supporter who ended his sprint career last year, joked after a charity match on Thursday that he hoped his Dortmund appearance would lead to a contract with the Premier League club.
