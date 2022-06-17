Spurs Sign Brighton's Yves Bissouma, Southampton Get Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu

Southampton on Friday announced the signing of Ireland international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £12 million ($14.5 million)

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League champions as a 16-year-old from Irish side Shamrock Rovers, subsequently spending loan spells at Rochdale and Portsmouth.

His arrival follows the announcement of the departure of Southampton’s former England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 34, who is joining Tottenham after his contract expires at the end of June.

“We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department,” said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.”

Bazunu has starred in 10 international appearances, notably saving a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup qualifier last year.

And he is excited to take the step up to regular Premier League football.

“The biggest thing is opportunity — the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football,” he said.

“Just to be given that opportunity to fight for my place is the biggest thing that I could’ve asked for.”

Spurs Sign Bissouma

Tottenham announced the signing on Friday of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported fee of £25 million ($30 million), giving manager Antonio his third signing of the transfer window.

The highly rated Mali international shone as Brighton achieved their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth last season.

Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and will join new arrivals Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster at the London club.

“The transfer is a very good one for the club and player,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter.

“Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

“Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

