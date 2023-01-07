CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 09:56 IST

Hyderabad, India

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC Live Streaming

Sreenidi Deccan FC will aim to extend their unbeaten run to four matches when they will be back in action in I-League on Saturday. In their next match, table-toppers Sreenidi Deccan FC will be up against Kenkre FC. The I-League fixture between Sreenidi Deccan and Kenkre FC will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

The I-League 2022-23 has so far proved to be a fruitful one for Sreenidi Deccan. They have till now managed to register six wins after playing five matches. In their last match, Sreenidi Deccan clinched a 0-1 win over Neroca FC.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, have not been able to showcase an impressive show in the I-League. Kenkre FC, with just 10 points from nine matches, currently occupy the 10th spot in the I-League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Sreenidi Deccan vs Kenkre FC be played?

The I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC begin?

The I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC I-League match will be televised on DD Sports and Euro Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ platform.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC Possible Starting XI:

Sreenidi Deccan FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Ubaid CK, Thounaogam Dinesh Singh, Arijit Bagui, Ashraf Ali Mondal, Mohamed Awal, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Mayakkannan, Rosenberg Gabriel, Songpu Singsit, David Castaneda Munoz

Kenkre FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Padam Chettri, Kynsailang Khongsit, Al Azhar Delhiwala, Ahmed Faiz Khan, B Nongkhlaw, Aman Gaikwad, Aniket Panchal, Azfar Ashfaque Noorani, Kiran Pandhare, Ben Ibrahim Ouattara, Pravitto Raju

