SS vs SJ Dream11 Team Prediction Major Soccer League 2020, Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes - Playing XI, Football

Seattle Sounders, the champions for last year's MLS Cup, are all set to open their campaign this year against San Jose Earthquakes in the only clash of the Major Soccer League 2020 to be played on Saturday. The Major Soccer League 2020 SS vs SJ match is scheduled to take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The SS vs SJ Major Soccer League 2020 fixture is scheduled to take place at 6.30am IST on Saturday, July 11.

Both the teams, in the Group F of MSL, are at the bottom standings. This will be the first match of the series for both the teams, as most of the team matches are being cancelled.

SS vs SJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Dream11 Captain: Raul Ruidiaz

Dream11 Vice-Captain: Cristian Roldan

Dream11 Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei

Dream11 Defenders: Kelvin Leerdam, Xavier Arreaga, Oswaldo Alanis, Joevin Jones

Dream11 Midfielders: Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Valeri Qazaishvili

Dream11 Strikers: Raul Ruidiaz, Magnus Eriksson, Jordan Morris

Seattle Sounders FC possible starting lineup vs San Jose Earthquakes: Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Kelvin Leerdam, Cristian Roldan, Raul Ruidiaz, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Jordan Morris

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup vs Seattle Sounders FC: Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Valeri Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas, Magnus Eriksson, Marcos Lopez