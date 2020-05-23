SSB vs INC Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020, Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Suwon Bluewings (SSB) will host Incheon United (INC) at the Suwon World Cup Stadium for the upcoming Korean K-League 2020 fixture. The Korean K-League 2020 Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United match will kick off at 1PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Suwon Bluewings, who are yet to register a win in the tournament, will eye turning the table of fortunes. Currently, they are sitting on the 10th spot in the league table. On the other hand, the last two matches of Incheon United ave ended in draw. The visitors will eye to deliver a promising performance as they step into the dugout,

Korean K-League 2020 SSB vs INC Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Goalkeeper: S-Jeong,

Defenders: D Henry, Park Dae-Won, Chul Hong, Lee Jong-Seong

Midfielders: K Do-Hyeok, Kim Seong-Ju, Kim Min-Uh

Forward: Stefan Mugosa,Krpic Sulejman, Yeom Ki-Hun

Korean K-League 2020 Suwon Bluewings Probable Playing XI vs Incheon United: No Dong-Geon (Gk), Doneil Henry, Park Dae-Won, Hong Chul, Lee Jong-Seong, Beom Ko-Seung, Myeong Jun-Jae, Kim Min-Uh, Yeom Ki-Hun, Adam Taggart, Krpic Sulejman

Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United Probable Playing XI vs Suwon Bluewings: San Jeong (Gk), Kim Jeong-Ho, Kim Yeon-Su, Mun Ji-Hwan, Kim Jun-Yeob, Kim Seong-Ju, Kim Do-Hyeok, Lee Uh-Hyeok, Kim Jun-Beom, Stefan Mugosa, Kim Ho-Nam