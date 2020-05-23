SSMG vs GWN Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League - Dream11 Prediction, Korean K-League 2020 Sangju Sangmu vs Gwangju FC - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sangju Sangmu will meet Gwangju FC for their upcoming fixture in Korean K-League. The Korean K-League SSMG vs GWN match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 23. The Korean K-League Sangju Sangmu vs Gwangju FC will be hosted at the Sangju Civic Stadium, South Korea.

The host team, are currently at the seventh position, with three points from two games. Meanwhile, Gwangju, on the other hand, rest at the last spot, having garnered zero points from their last two matches. The Korean K-League Sangju Sangmu vs Gwangju FC will take place at 3.30 pm IST on Saturday.

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Gwangju, who haven't won a single match in the tournament, will eye to snatch the winning points off from Saturday's match. Whereas, the army team would look forward to continuing their winning streak after thrashing Gangwon FC last week.

Korean K-League 2020 Sangju Sangmu probable Playing XI vs Gwangju FC: Byeong Keun Hang, Jae Uh Bae, Jin Hyeok Kim, Kyun Won Kwon, Tae-hyeon Ahn, Yong-uh Park, Seok-jong Han, Min Hyeok Kim, Seung Min Song, Sang-uh Kang, Seong Uk Jin

Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC probable Playing XI vs Sangju Sangmu: Jin-hyeong Lee, Jun-ho Hong, Han Do Lee, Ashurmatov, Min-ki Lee, Bong Hun Yeo, Jeong-su Park, Jin-hyeon Kim, Reum Yeo, Felipe Silva, ju-kong Kim