SSMG vs JNB Dream11 Predictions, Korean League 1, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk FC Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

The clubs Sangju Sangmu and Jeonbuk FC will face each other in the upcoming outing of the Korean League 1, on Sunday, July 5. Sangju Sangmu will host Jeonbuk FC in the 2020 Hana 1Q K League 1 season at the Sangju Civic Stadium for the SSMG vs JNB fixture. The upcoming Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk FC live match is scheduled to start at 3.30pm IST on July 5.

Sangju Sangmu are enjoying the league sitting 3rd in the points table, with 17 points in 9 matches. They won their previous outing against Suwon Bluewings on June 28 by 1-0, while most of their other fixtures have been cancelled.

Jeonbuk, on the other hand, are leading the Korean League 1 score table with 24 points in 9 matches. They have lost only one match so far, winning eight others. They dominated the last outing against Ulsan by 1-0.

Korean League1 SSMG vs JNB Dream11, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk FC Team News, Predictions

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Captain: J Kyu Seong

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Vice-Captain: L Chang Keun

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk FC Goalkeeper: L Chang Keun

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Defenders: H Jeong Ho, K Jin Su, L Yong, C Bo Kyeong

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Midfielders: H Kyo Won, K Sang Uh, M Seon Min, S Jun Ho, P Yong Uh

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction, Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Strikers: J Kyu Seong

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB, Sangju Sangmu FC Probable XI vs Jeonbuk FC: Chang-Geun Lee; Jae-Woo Bae, Jin-Huack Kim, Kwon Kyung-Won, Tae-Hyun An; Sang-Woo Kang, Seok-Jong Han, Yong-Woo Park, Bo-Sub Kim; Moon Seon-Min, Se-Hun Oh

Korean League 1 SSMG vs JNB, Jeonbuk FC Probable XI vs Sangju Sangmu FC: Bum-Keun Song; Bo-Kyung Choi, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jin-Su, Lee Yong; Gyo-Won Han, Joon-Ho Son, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Seung-Gi; Takahiro Kunimoto, Kyu-Seong Jo