Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Stadium Inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 to Take Place in November End

Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai are the cities where stadium inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will take place.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Stadium Inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 to Take Place in November End
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 (Photo Credit: FIFA)

New Delhi: With less than a year to go for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, the stadium inspection is set to take place in the end of November with a FIFA delegation visiting India.

Oliver Vogt from FIFA Tournaments and Events division will be visiting the country between November 26 and December 1, during which he will make the inspections.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 will be held in India from November 2 to November 21.

The FIFA delegation will make the inspection in Kolkata (November 27), Guwahati (November 28), Bhubaneswar (November 29), Ahmedabad (November 30) and Navi Mumbai (December 1). The FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) delegation will inspect each stadium and all the designated training sites in each city to evaluate the progress made towards the preparation for the major tournament.

Last week, an U-17 Women's Championship was organised in Kalyani to gauge the skills of the players for the U-17 Women's World Cup and help head coach Thomas Dennerby scout girls for the national team.

Alex Ambrose's Lionesses emerged as the winner of the tournament with Lynda Kom Serto receiving the Player of the Tournament, having scored six goals in the four matches played.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram