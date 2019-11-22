Stadium Inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 to Take Place in November End

New Delhi: With less than a year to go for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, the stadium inspection is set to take place in the end of November with a FIFA delegation visiting India.

Oliver Vogt from FIFA Tournaments and Events division will be visiting the country between November 26 and December 1, during which he will make the inspections.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 will be held in India from November 2 to November 21.

The FIFA delegation will make the inspection in Kolkata (November 27), Guwahati (November 28), Bhubaneswar (November 29), Ahmedabad (November 30) and Navi Mumbai (December 1). The FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) delegation will inspect each stadium and all the designated training sites in each city to evaluate the progress made towards the preparation for the major tournament.

Last week, an U-17 Women's Championship was organised in Kalyani to gauge the skills of the players for the U-17 Women's World Cup and help head coach Thomas Dennerby scout girls for the national team.

Alex Ambrose's Lionesses emerged as the winner of the tournament with Lynda Kom Serto receiving the Player of the Tournament, having scored six goals in the four matches played.

