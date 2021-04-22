Stephanie Frappart to Become First Female Official at Men's European Championship

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to be involved in European Championship matches after UEFA confirmed the list of referees for this year’s tournament.

In the past two years, the 37-year-old became the first female to referee several official games, such as a men’s Champions League match, a French Ligue 1 game between Amiens and Strasbourg, the men’s World Cup qualifier between the Netherlands and Latvia, where the Netherlands won 2-0, and the men’s UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

She also refereed the Women’s World Cup final, where the USA side beat Netherlands 2-0.

After the conclusion of the Super Cup in Istanbul, she spoke to CNN about adapting to the pressure of being a referee, as well as getting accustomed to the differences in crowd size between the two sides.

“It was a pretty special feeling when you walked out in the stadium and the crowd were actually cheering for us. I’ve never experienced that and in such a big, big match. In the warm-up I looked around and I was like, the other teams aren’t here so they have to be cheering for us," she said.

Frappart was not named among the 18 referees to take charge of the 51 Euro 2020 games but she will be involved as a support match official, working either as a fourth official or a reserve assistant referee for the upcoming games.

The European Championship, pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from June 11-July 11 in cities in 12 countries.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here