English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steve Coppell Blasts AIFF For 'Unprofessional' Super Cup, Says 'It Has Lost All Credibility'
The tournament has been mired in controversy ever since seven I-League teams pulled out from the qualifiers and the main round as a form of protest against the AIFF.
The arrangements were poor and the training facilities were unprofessional, Steve Coppell said.
Loading...
ATK head coach Steve Coppell has blasted the All India Football Federation for the way it has handled the Hero Super Cup and said that the tournament “lost all credibility” when seven I-League teams pulled out of it.
"I realised it has to be played. The arrangements, I felt were poor, the training facilities were unprofessional," Coppell said about the competition after his side’s 2-0 loss to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinal of the Super Cup on Wednesday night.
The tournament has been mired in controversy ever since seven I-League teams pulled out from the qualifiers and the main round as a form of protest against the AIFF over its plans to elevate Indian Super League as the top tier league from next season, leaving the status of the country's current top division league, I-League, uncertain.
Coppell said the lack of clarity on the season calendar worries him. "Nobody knows what the league is going to be next year, nobody knows when it's going to start, nobody knows anything. There must be transparency in planning going forward as to what's the end game or what people are trying to produce,” he said.
He added that the authorities really need to re-think about where this competition sits. “I have said that it has to be a pre-season competition or during the middle of the season," he said.
"The ISL has helped the national team but this competition has just been bolted on. It needs to have meaning. At the moment it's all 'We got to do that so let's do it'," he said.
"I realised it has to be played. The arrangements, I felt were poor, the training facilities were unprofessional," Coppell said about the competition after his side’s 2-0 loss to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinal of the Super Cup on Wednesday night.
The tournament has been mired in controversy ever since seven I-League teams pulled out from the qualifiers and the main round as a form of protest against the AIFF over its plans to elevate Indian Super League as the top tier league from next season, leaving the status of the country's current top division league, I-League, uncertain.
Coppell said the lack of clarity on the season calendar worries him. "Nobody knows what the league is going to be next year, nobody knows when it's going to start, nobody knows anything. There must be transparency in planning going forward as to what's the end game or what people are trying to produce,” he said.
He added that the authorities really need to re-think about where this competition sits. “I have said that it has to be a pre-season competition or during the middle of the season," he said.
"The ISL has helped the national team but this competition has just been bolted on. It needs to have meaning. At the moment it's all 'We got to do that so let's do it'," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- 'Relive India's Greatest Story' As Ranveer Singh Shares First Look of Kabir Khan's '83
- Nearly 70 Percent of Hotel Websites Leak Your Personal Data, Suggests a Symantec Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results