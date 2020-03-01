Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Steven Gerrard Considers Future as Rangers Manager After They Crash Out of Scottish Cup

Steven Gerrard's Rangers face another trophyless season after their 1-0 loss to Heart, which knocked them out of the Scottish Cup.

AFP

Updated:March 1, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Steven Gerrard Considers Future as Rangers Manager After They Crash Out of Scottish Cup
Steven Gerrard (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Glasgow: Steven Gerrard said he is considering his Rangers future after being brought crashing back down from the high of reaching the last 16 of the Europa League in midweek with a 1-0 defeat at Hearts to bow out of the Scottish Cup.

Gerrard's men now face another trophyless season unless they can go all the way in Europe after failing to win at Tynecastle for the third time this season.

Oliver Bozanic scored the only goal just before the hour mark to put the spotlight on Gerrard's decision to drop top scorer Alfredo Morelos for disciplinary reasons.

Morelos was suspended for Rangers' 1-0 win in Braga on Wednesday and was given permission to fly back to Colombia, but returned to Glasgow late.

"Bitterly disappointed with the result and the outcome of the game. We got what we deserved, I thought we were second best for the majority of the game," Gerrard told Premier Sports.

"I was the proudest man I think in the world after that performance on Thursday and I said that after the game, but that was tough to watch.

"I am responsible for that so I need to have a real, strong, long think in the next few hours."

Rangers trail Celtic by 12 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership, albeit with a game in hand on their Glasgow rivals, and Gerrard is concerned his side lack the mentality to win tough trips on the road.

Hearts have won just four games in 14 under Daniel Stendel, but two of those have now come against Rangers.

Morelos's omission left Gerrard short of options up front with Florian Kamberi cup-tied and Jermain Defoe only fit enough to return from injury off the bench.

"You want one of your best players available for you," added Gerrard. "I'm either talking about this kid praising him for his goals or scratching my head because of a lot of other things."

Referee Steven McLean infuriated both teams in a matter of seconds just before half-time as he somehow failed to award a penalty to Hearts when George Edmundson blatantly punched the ball behind.

From the resulting corner, Loic Damour used both hands to turn the ball into the Rangers net, but although the goal was disallowed, McLean did not show the Frenchman a second yellow card.

Dreadful Rangers defending then ended their chances of domestic silverware this season when James Tavernier left goalkeeper Allan McGregor in no-man's land with a poor backwards header and Lewis Moore took full advantage, rounding the keeper before cutting back for Bozanic to sweep home.

Celtic are now huge favourites to land a fourth consecutive domestic treble of trophies as they take on St Johnstone in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Aberdeen join Hearts and Hibernian, who beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5-2 on Friday, in the last four as the Dons won 2-0 at St. Mirren thanks to goals from Lewis Ferguson and Sam Cosgrove.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram