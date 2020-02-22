Still Enjoying the Game: Wayne Rooney Scores in 500th League Game as Derby County Draw with Fulham
Wayne Rooney marked his 500th game in English league football with a Panenka-style penalty for Derby County in their 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Championship.
Wayne Rooney (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby.
Former Manchester United star Rooney, the England national side's all-time leading goalscorer, struck from the penalty spot after Tim Ream handled early in the second half at Pride Park when he cheekily chipped the ball over Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.
"I'm always nervous before penalties. I've never done that (a Panenka-style penalty) in my career," he told Sky Sports. "I know goalkeepers study penalties so I tried something different and thankfully it went in."
Rooney signed an initial 18-month deal at the second-tier side where he will also work as a coach as he chases his dream of being a manager.
"There are still more games to come," he said. "I feel fine, I'm still enjoying the game. It's 500 appearances but I'll celebrate when I stop playing."
But Mitrovic, the Championship's top scorer, volleyed in Aboubakar Kamara's cross for his 22nd goal of the season 17 minutes from time to earn Fulham a draw and lift the London club within two points of second-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League.
Only the top two sides at the end of the regular season are guaranteed a place in English football's top flight, with the other promotion place decided by a series of play-off matches involving the teams finishing in third to sixth positions.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Hrithik Roshan Visits Shiv Temple on Mahashivratri with Sussanne Khan and Family, See Pics
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh