Still Enjoying the Game: Wayne Rooney Scores in 500th League Game as Derby County Draw with Fulham

Wayne Rooney marked his 500th game in English league football with a Panenka-style penalty for Derby County in their 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Championship.

February 22, 2020
Wayne Rooney (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby.

Former Manchester United star Rooney, the England national side's all-time leading goalscorer, struck from the penalty spot after Tim Ream handled early in the second half at Pride Park when he cheekily chipped the ball over Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

"I'm always nervous before penalties. I've never done that (a Panenka-style penalty) in my career," he told Sky Sports. "I know goalkeepers study penalties so I tried something different and thankfully it went in."

Rooney signed an initial 18-month deal at the second-tier side where he will also work as a coach as he chases his dream of being a manager.

"There are still more games to come," he said. "I feel fine, I'm still enjoying the game. It's 500 appearances but I'll celebrate when I stop playing."

But Mitrovic, the Championship's top scorer, volleyed in Aboubakar Kamara's cross for his 22nd goal of the season 17 minutes from time to earn Fulham a draw and lift the London club within two points of second-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

Only the top two sides at the end of the regular season are guaranteed a place in English football's top flight, with the other promotion place decided by a series of play-off matches involving the teams finishing in third to sixth positions.

(With inputs from Agencies)

