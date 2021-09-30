'Stop Tagging Me': India Goalkeeper Clarifies He is Amrinder Singh Not Amarinder Singh Amid Punjab Crisis

Former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh has been at the centre of attention of Indian media ever since he stepped down from his position. However, his resignation and the speculation about his future collided with the political upheaval in Punjab Congress, which has further increased the interest in him among the common-folks of the country. Amidst all the hussle, it seems media organisations and several journalists having been tagging the wrong person on social media.

India and ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh took to Twitter to clarify that he is the goalkeeper of the Indian men’s football team and not the former Punjab Chief Minister.

There is just one syllable difference between the name of former Punjab chief minister and the ATKMB footballer. “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab, please stop tagging me,” Amrinder wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me.— Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh also noticed the tweet and responded to it by saying he emphathises with the goalkeeper.

“I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead," he quote tweeted.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

It’s safe to say that netizens also had a field day with this confusion as they flooded the post with their comments.

“Imagine the confusion, if you were the captain of the team at the moment. Captain Amrinder Singh,” wrote a user on the post. The user also used two smiling faces with open mouths and cold sweat emojis in the comment.

Imagine the confusion, if you were the captain of the team at the moment. Captain Amrinder Singh 😅😅— Nishant Ratnakar (@nishantr) September 30, 2021

“Captain Amrinder and bowler Sidhu,” read another comment on the post.

Captain amrinder and bowler siddhu😂😂😂— Jay (@Jaykabhay) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder was last seen in action during ATK Mohun Bagan’s interzonal semi-final against Nasaf on September 22, the ISL side lost the match 6-0.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram