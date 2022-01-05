Striker Harry Kane Committed to Tottenham Hotspur, Says Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte understands Harry Kane’s frustration at the club’s lack of trophies but says the striker is key to building a platform for success at the team. Kane was linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer but Conte said he was “totally satisfied" with the 28-year-old’s commitment to the team.

The Italian said it was a “great choice" by owner Daniel Levy to keep Kane at the club, who last won a trophy in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup.

“I knew the situation in the summer and, when Harry decided to stay in Tottenham, I found a player totally involved in this project … if we want to think to build something to win, Harry must be a starting point," Conte said.

“I understand Harry’s situation. When you finish your career, you can see your appearances and the teams you made them for but, at the same time, it’s right to see what you have won. This is important, especially for the top, top players.

“I think that when Tottenham brought me here they wanted to send a signal outside, and maybe also to our players … We have to try to build a situation where we are all involved and to try to create a situation that we can be competitive to try to win."

Conte, who guided Chelsea to the league title in 2016-17, will return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final.

