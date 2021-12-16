STU vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga 2021-22 match between VFB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich will look to further increase the gap between them and second-placed Borussia Dortmund when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Arena to face Stuttgart on Tuesday night in Bundesliga.

The home side has been in some good form in the last couple of weeks as they are unbeaten in their last three games. However, despite their in-form performance this month, they are placed at the 15th spot, just one point above the drop zone. On Tuesday, when they will cross swords with the reigning champions, they will look to get at least one point to wider the gap with 16th placed Augsburg.

Bayern are coming into this game after defeating Mainz 2-1 in their last game while Stuttgart registered a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Ahead of today’s Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

STU vs BAY Telecast

The Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

STU vs BAY Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

STU vs BAY Match Details

The match between STU vs BAY will be played on Tuesday, December 14, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The game between STU vs BAY will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

STU vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Alphonso Davies

STU vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Florian Muller

Defenders: Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

VFB Stuttgart Possible Starting Line-up: Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Roberto Massimo, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Tanguy Coulibaly, Philipp Forster, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

