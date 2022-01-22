Subhas Bhowmick, Asian Games Bronze Medallist Footballer and Renowned Coach, Passes Away at 72

Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick passed away on Saturday at a city hospital after a battle with prolonged illness, PTI sources in the medical establishment said. Bhowmick (72), popularly known as Bhombolda’ was hospitalised with diabetic problems and kidney ailments and breathed his last at around 3.30am on Saturday, they said.

Bhowmick was a striker and played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and represented India in several international tournaments. He was a member of the Indian football team that won the Bronze medal in the Asian Games in 1970. He also represented India in the Merdeka Cup and Pesta Sukan Tournament.

He was a successful football coach and had coached clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers.

(With PTI inputs)

