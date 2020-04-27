FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Subrata Pal Feels Indian Coaches in Football do Not Get Enough Chances to be Judged

Subrata Pal (Photo Credit: Subrata Pal Facebook)

Subrata Pal (Photo Credit: Subrata Pal Facebook)

Subrata Pal said licensed Indian coaches have increased in the last 3-4 years and they need to be given opportunities before being judged.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Indian football has over the years often been criticised for relying heavily on foreign coaches and goalkeeper Subrata Pal feels that it is time for a change and Indian coaches should be given more opportunities before judging if they are capable of managing teams, be it at the club or international level.

"Till the time we don't give opportunities to Indian coaches, how can we differentiate? Give the Indian coaches the chance. Let them work for some time, say 2-3 years. Then only something can be said. We are still not in a position to compare. No Indian coach has so far coached any Indian Super League (ISL) team," he told IANS.

According to Subrata, one of the best goalkeepers to have donned the national jersey, the competition between the foreign and Indian coaches in the I-League is also very limited.

"When the National Football League (NFL) started in India, there was no criteria for the coaches to have a degree. From the day this degree thing started, the clubs have recruited foreign coaches as there has been a dearth of degree-holding Indian coaches. And even then, we have seen only a few big clubs were able to afford foreign coaches.

"In the last three or four years, a lot of work has been done on Indian coaches. Number of licenced Indian coaches have increased many fold. There are several Pro-licence coaches and A-licence coaches. I don't have the exact figure with me. So, it is difficult to judge unless you give them an opportunity whether it is ISL or the national team. If the Indian coaches fail to perform then we can say that yes, they are not up to the mark," he pointed.

Subrata feels that debates with relation to professionalism isn't something he would like to get into. "I can't say whether the word professionalism is appropriate or not but then in short I will say that the foreign coaches treat Indian players on the basis of their overall perspective whereas Indian coaches treat players on the basis of the player's own culture," he observed.

"However, what can be learnt from the foreign coaches is the way they organize and plan the whole process of coaching, especially time management."

There have often been talks that the players tend to respect foreign coaches more than the Indian ones, but Subrata doesn't wish to be dragged into the debate as he believes that a coach is a teacher and must always be respected.

"I can't say about others, but as far as I am concerned, every coach -- whether Indian or a foreigner -- is my teacher and I respect them. I have always tried to learn from my coaches. However, like coaches, players too have different philosophy, different mentality but then again I will say a coach's decision is the best decision for the team and no coach wants his team to lose," he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres