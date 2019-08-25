Subroto Cup: Bengal Teams Dominate Day 6 in U14 Sub Junior Boys Category

New Delhi: On Day 6 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament, Ashokenagar Boys' Secondary School (HS), West Bengal defeated Air Force School 5-0 riding on braces from Tathagato Pal and Rajibul Islam and solitary goal by Md Jahedi Hasan, in their Pool-D match. Maintaining the momentum for Bengal, in Pool-E, SAI, NSEC, Kolkata registered their first win of the tournament, defeating Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh 1-0 after Alex Ginsuanmung scored for them.

The quarter-finals are to be played from August 26. The teams who have qualified are: Reliance Foundation School, Estiqlal School, Afghanistan, Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan, Unique Model Academy (Imphal), Manipur, Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram, Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh, Betkuchi High School, (Sawkuchi), Assam and District War Sepngi Christian High Secondary School.

In Pool B:

Estiqlal School, Afghanistan - 9 (Ali Sina Hussain 6', 31, 34', Hafizullah Abdullah 14', Rehman Hamid 16', Firdaus Haidar 18', 33', 45'Farhatullah Mukhtari 36') defeated Maharshtra High School & College (Kolkapur), Maharashtra - 0.

In Pool D:

Ashokenagar Boys' Secondary School (H.S.), West Bengal - 5 (Tathagato Pal 8', 46', Rajibul Islam 12', 17', Md. Jahedi Hasan 37') defeated Air Force School - 0.

In Pool F:

SAI, NSEC, Saltlake City, Kolkata - 1 (Alex Ginsuanmung 17') defeated Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh - 0.

In Pool G:

Sainik School, Goalpara (Rajapara) - 1 (Lobsang Tenzin 40') drew with Sainik School, Tilaiya (Koderma), Jharkhand - 1 (Md. Daud Islam OG 45').

Betkuchi High School, Sawkuchi (Guwahati), Assam - 6 (Satyajit Bay 15', Bibhan Kashyap Bora 30', Mintu Barman 31', Hari Rabha 45', 47', Nayan Kr. Rabha 49') defeated Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, (H-Block) Vikaspuri - 0.

In Pool H:

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Safai, Uttar Pradesh - 1 (Mrityunjay Tiwari 34') defeated Brajboomi International School, Gujarat - 0.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.