Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Subroto Cup: Bengal Teams Dominate Day 6 in U14 Sub Junior Boys Category

Subroto Cup 2019: The quarter-finals of U14 Sub Junior Boys Category begin on August 26.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 25, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Subroto Cup: Bengal Teams Dominate Day 6 in U14 Sub Junior Boys Category
Photo Credit: Subroto Cup
Loading...

New Delhi: On Day 6 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament, Ashokenagar Boys' Secondary School (HS), West Bengal defeated Air Force School 5-0 riding on braces from Tathagato Pal and Rajibul Islam and solitary goal by Md Jahedi Hasan, in their Pool-D match. Maintaining the momentum for Bengal, in Pool-E, SAI, NSEC, Kolkata registered their first win of the tournament, defeating Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh 1-0 after Alex Ginsuanmung scored for them.

The quarter-finals are to be played from August 26. The teams who have qualified are: Reliance Foundation School, Estiqlal School, Afghanistan, Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan, Unique Model Academy (Imphal), Manipur, Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram, Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh, Betkuchi High School, (Sawkuchi), Assam and District War Sepngi Christian High Secondary School.

In Pool B:

Estiqlal School, Afghanistan - 9 (Ali Sina Hussain 6', 31, 34', Hafizullah Abdullah 14', Rehman Hamid 16', Firdaus Haidar 18', 33', 45'Farhatullah Mukhtari 36') defeated Maharshtra High School & College (Kolkapur), Maharashtra - 0.

In Pool D:

Ashokenagar Boys' Secondary School (H.S.), West Bengal - 5 (Tathagato Pal 8', 46', Rajibul Islam 12', 17', Md. Jahedi Hasan 37') defeated Air Force School - 0.

In Pool F:

SAI, NSEC, Saltlake City, Kolkata - 1 (Alex Ginsuanmung 17') defeated Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh - 0.

In Pool G:

Sainik School, Goalpara (Rajapara) - 1 (Lobsang Tenzin 40') drew with Sainik School, Tilaiya (Koderma), Jharkhand - 1 (Md. Daud Islam OG 45').

Betkuchi High School, Sawkuchi (Guwahati), Assam - 6 (Satyajit Bay 15', Bibhan Kashyap Bora 30', Mintu Barman 31', Hari Rabha 45', 47', Nayan Kr. Rabha 49') defeated Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, (H-Block) Vikaspuri - 0.

In Pool H:

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Safai, Uttar Pradesh - 1 (Mrityunjay Tiwari 34') defeated Brajboomi International School, Gujarat - 0.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram