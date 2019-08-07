Subroto Cup Diamond Jubilee Edition to Kick-off From August 20

New Delhi: Asia's largest youth football tournament, the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, is all set to kick-off in the national capital from August 20, and the tournament this year will see a record participation of 112 teams, including 16 international teams, vying for the coveted winners prize in the Sub Junior Boys (U-14), Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls categories.

The Honorary Secretary General, Group Captain Deepak Ahluwalia, announced that as the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Edition this year, the prize money for the winners and runners-up in all three categories have been enhanced by Rs 50,000 and that for the best player and best goalkeeper increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Now, the winners will walk away with an attractive cash prize of Rs 3,00,000 for the Sub Junior boys, while a cash prize of Rs 4,00,000 each will be awarded to Junior Boys and Girls categories. The runners-up in the Sub Junior Boys category walk away with a cash prize of Rs 1,75,000, while the winners would earn a total of Rs 2,50,000.

At the launch event held at the Air Force Station, the Air Officer-in-charge-Administration and Vice-Chairman Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), Air Marshal P.P. Bapat, was the chief guest. Former captain India Senior Women football team, Dalima Chibber, was also present as guest of honour.

The tournament is organized by the SMSES under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board and is supported by the Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports, Human Resource Development and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The capital's Ambedkar Stadium will play host to the knockout games including the semi-finals and finals, while the round-robin matches will be played at other grounds across Delhi and NCR.

