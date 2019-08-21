Subroto Cup: Manipur's Unique Model Academy Thrash West Bengal's Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School

New Delhi: S Annaroy struck twice as defending champions Unique Model Academy from Manipur thrashed Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School (HS) of West Bengal 4-0 in a pool D match on the second day of Subroto Cup international football tournament here on Wednesday.

In another match of the pool, Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa won 2-0 against Air Force School.

In Pool C, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) scripted a goalless draw with Greenwood School, Manipur, while KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi defeated Dr YSR Sports School, Andhra Pradesh 4-0 in a pool E encounter.

In the second match of the pool, Saidan Secondary School from Mizoram thrashed Tripura Sports School 8-0 with Hunmawia scoring four goals.

In Pool H, District War Sepngi Christian HSS (DWSC) of Meghalaya held Brajbhoomi International School from Gujarat to a 2-2 draw, while Major Dhyan Chand Sports College from UP had an easy 6-0 win over The Sanskaar Valley School of MP.

In Pool F, NCC NER won by a solitary goal against SAI Kolkata, while Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh defeated MP Sports College, Uttarakhand 3-1.

In Pool G, Govt. Orient HSS Edathanathukara, Kerala played out a 1-1 draw against Betkuchi High School, Assam, while Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School, Delhi defeated Sainik School Goalpara, IPSC 2-1 in another match.

