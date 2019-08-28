Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Subroto Cup: Northeast Schools to Face Off in U-14 Boys Final

Subroto Cup 2019: Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram and Unique Model Academy, Manipur will take on each other in the final of U-14 boys category.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Subroto Cup: Northeast Schools to Face Off in U-14 Boys Final
Photo Credit: Subroto Cup
Loading...

New Delhi: Two schools from the northeast will lock horns in the final of the Subroto Cup international football tournament -- Asia's largest youth football meet -- at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

The final of the U-14 soccer tourney, to be played on National Sports Day, will witness a clash between Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram, and Unique Model Academy, Manipur.

Saidan Secondray School earned their spot in the final after defeating Betkuchi High School, Assam, 2-1 in the semifinal, while Unique Model Academy beat Estiqlal School, Afghanistan, 4-2 via tie-breaker in the other last-four clash.

Saidan School and Unique Model Academy have both won four games enroute the final with Hunmawia topscoring for Saidan with 13 goals and Y. Monish leading the chart for Unique with six strikes.

The winner will be rewarded with Rs 3,00,000, while the runners-up will pocket a purse of Rs 1,75,000. Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary will be the chief guest for the final.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram