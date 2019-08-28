Subroto Cup: Northeast Schools to Face Off in U-14 Boys Final

New Delhi: Two schools from the northeast will lock horns in the final of the Subroto Cup international football tournament -- Asia's largest youth football meet -- at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

The final of the U-14 soccer tourney, to be played on National Sports Day, will witness a clash between Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram, and Unique Model Academy, Manipur.

Saidan Secondray School earned their spot in the final after defeating Betkuchi High School, Assam, 2-1 in the semifinal, while Unique Model Academy beat Estiqlal School, Afghanistan, 4-2 via tie-breaker in the other last-four clash.

Saidan School and Unique Model Academy have both won four games enroute the final with Hunmawia topscoring for Saidan with 13 goals and Y. Monish leading the chart for Unique with six strikes.

The winner will be rewarded with Rs 3,00,000, while the runners-up will pocket a purse of Rs 1,75,000. Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary will be the chief guest for the final.

