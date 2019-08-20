Subroto Cup: Reliance Foundation School beat Lilanand High School 4-1

New Delhi: The Subroto Cup International Football Tournament -- Asia's largest youth football tournament -- kicked off at the Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday. In the inaugural match played in the sub-junior U-14 category between Reliance Foundation School (RFS) and Jharkhand, Reliance Foundation School emerged victorious defeating Jharkhand's Lilanand High School 4-1 in Pool A.

The match started with Reliance Foundation School looking the more organized of the two teams. They got an early lead with the help of Sanathoi Singh in the fourth minute. Sanathoi scored another in the 22nd minute to double the lead for his team.

In the 23rd minute, the gap was further widened by a goal from Srijal Rai. Jharkhand hinted towards a comeback as a goal just at the brink of the half-time by Akash Hembram narrowed the gap to 3-1. With the start of the second half, it was a similar story. Though, the half didn't see many goals, a 38th minute goal by Aditya Dhingra was the final nail in the coffin. The match ended with Reliance Foundation School winning.

Air Marshal PP Bapat VSM, Air Officer-in-charge-Administration & Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The tournament this year is witnessing a record participation from 112 teams including 16 international teams vying for the coveted winner's prize in the Sub Junior Boys (U-14), Junior (U-17) Boys & Girls categories.

