SUI vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Switzerland and Spain:Switzerland and Spain will lock horns with each other in the quarterfinals of the UEFA European Championship 2020 on Friday at the Gazprom Arena. Coming into this game, Switzerland will be high on confidence, having defeated the World Champions in the round of 16 on penalties. For France, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored a brace and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba netted one goal. However, their goals were cancelled out by a brace from Switzerland’s Benfica forwards Haris Seferovic and a goal from Mario Gavranovic. In the end, the Swiss team won the match on penalty count (5-4) after Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe’s shot was saved by Yann Sommer.

On the other hand, Spain defeated Croatia 5-3 in their previous encounter on Monday. For Spain, Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and attacker Mikel Oyarzabal netted one goal each as they registered a comprehensive win over Croatia.

Ahead of the quarterfinal match between Switzerland and Spain; here is everything you need to know:

SUI vs SPN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the SUI vs SPN match in India.

SUI vs SPN Live Streaming

The match between SUI vs SPN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

SUI vs SPN Match Details

The match between SUI vs SPN will be played on Saturday, July 2, at Gazprom Arena. The game between Switzerland and Spain will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

SUI vs SPN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Alvaro Morata

Vice-Captain: Xherdan Shaqiri

SUI vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Ricardo Rodriguez

Midfielders: Steven Zuber, Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Pedri, Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Haris Seferovic

Switzerland vs Spain probable XI:

Switzerland Probable Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

Spain Probable Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia

