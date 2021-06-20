SUI vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Switzerland and Turkey: Switzerland take on bottom ranked Turkey in the third round of the Group A clash in the UEFA European Championship in the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan from 09:30 PM IST onwards on Sunday June 20. In two matches played, Switzerland only have one point where as Turkey have been handed two defeats by Italy and Wales. Switzerland will hope to make this clash count in order to secure a position in the top two. Italy have already qualified for the last 16 and will face second placed Wales, who currently have four points.

Despite the result between Italy and Wales, Switzerland needs to secure three points in order to move up. A draw will not be satisfactory for the Swiss as they will still be behind Wales even if the Welsh lose to Italy. Turkey, on the other hand, can make a comeback if they are able to secure three points and revive their chances of being in the top two.

SUI vs TUR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the SUI vs TUR match in India.

SUI vs TUR Live Streaming

The match between SUI vs TUR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

SUI vs TUR Match Details

The match between SUI vs TUR will be played on Sunday, June 20, at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

SUI vs TUR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Granit Xhaka

Vice-Captain: Calhanoglu

SUI vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Soyuncu, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mbabu

Strikers: Xherdan Shaqiri, Burak Yilmaz, Embolo

Switzerland vs Turkey probable XI:

Switzerland Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović

Turkey Predicted Starting line-up: Cakir, Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Meras, Yokuslu, Under, Tufan, Calhanoglu, Laraman, Burak Yilamz

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here