Sunil Chhetri Calls FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup 'Massive Opportunity'

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri said that India hosting the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup and the AFC Women's Asian Cup is 'massive'.

Sunil Chhetri, in a Facebook live with All India Football Federation, said that the U-17 WC was a success for the boys and feels it will be the same for the girls.

"It's massive. We already saw what it did to the country after hosting the U-17 World Cup for the boys. The young boys are so confident now. It is because of the exposure they got - they played matches against the top teams in the world. I am pretty sure this will happen to the girls also. It sets the bar. We have to keep getting these tournaments and AIFF are working so hard to get these tournaments," Chhetri said.

"Today when I talk to Suresh (Wangjam) I don't have to tell him much, he knows a lot. He has already made a mark. Players like Amarjit (Kiyam), Rahul (KP), they are also doing really well. I am really looking forward to watching the U-17 World Cup."

Chhetri also had advise for the Senior Indian Women's Football Team, 'start training from now'.

"The Women's Asian Cup is a massive opportunity. I know the feeling when you play against the top teams in Asia. That's where you want to be as a footballer."

"The advice is that girls start training from now. I know there is time but start preparing from now. It's going to be at a different level. So make sure you keep no stones unturned while preparing. The suggestion is to enjoy on the pitch."