Sunil Chhetri 'Can Play 6-7 Years' More: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu On ISL Instagram Live

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels Sunil Chhetri will keep playing till te age of 41, as his Bengaluru FC teammate is 'getting younger day by day'.

"I can compete with Chhetri in a race because I have bigger strides. He can play six-seven years easily. He is getting younger day by day," Sandhu said during an online chat show hosted by the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sunil Chhetri, who is 35-years-old, will complete 15 years in international football on June 12, went on to become India's highest goal-scorer with 72 strikes from 115 matches.

Chhetri is now the second highest goal-scorer in the world among active players behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

On June 12, 2005, Chhetri made his India debut against Pakistan in Quetta and scored the country's lone goal in a 1-1 drawn match of the series.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri's Desire Struck Me When He Came for Mohun Bagan Trials: Subrata Bhattacharyya

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Indian Super League (@indiansuperleague) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

Sandhu is currently in Sydney and is already training hard for the upcoming season with Bengaluru FC teammate Erik Paartalu.

Sandhu revealed that he is working with Paartalu on his passing hith his feet .

"It is easy to train with Paartalu as we are in the same city. He knows the city very well and knows when and which pitch is free. We meet around three-four days a week. Erik makes me do a lot of hard work. I am trying to work on my passing and working with my left foot," Gurpreet said.