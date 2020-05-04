FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Sunil Chhetri Helps Fan Get 2-month Netflix Subscription and a Signed Jersey

A Sunil Chhetri fan got lucky with Netflix account. (Photo Credit: @chetrisunil11/News18)

A fan asked Sunil Chhetri for his Netflix ID and password for the Covid-19 lockdown period. The Indian men's football team captain got him more.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri has helped a fan get free Netflix subscription and a personally signed jersey after the latter requested the Indian football team captain and star striker to share his user ID and password.

Taking to Twitter, Chhetri had posted a screenshot of a message he received on Facebook and wrote: "Jersey X Autograph on a picture X Reply to the post X Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog X. Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."

Netflix India's Twitter handle took note of this message from Chhetri and they replied: "While we on that topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?"

Chhetri then proposed a barter deal asking for a two-month free subscription for the fan in return for an autographed jersey from him.

His post read: "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I will send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?"

In reply, Netflix India's Twitter handle posted: "How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let's make his day."

To this, Chhetri replied: "Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out. Subscription for the kid, Shirt for the kid, Shirt for you guys."

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Chhetri had announced that the members of the Indian team had come together and 'put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund' to help in the fight against coronavirus.

