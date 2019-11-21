Sunil Chhetri is in FIFA 20 And Here is How Much He is Rated
Sunil Chhetri is the highest rated Indian in FIFA 20 Moile game as EA Games added the Indian Super League.
Sunil Chhetri (Photo Credit: PTI)
Fans in India have been desperately asking for the introduction of Indian footballers in FIFA games for a very long time now. EA Sports, who make the FIFA games, relented on Tuesday, announcing that Indian Super League players have been added to the FIFA 20 Mobile game.
Two players have been added from the ISL and one of them is Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri.
"A lot of people have been asking about ISL and we are excited to announce that starting today, you can now add ISL and Liga I players to your Ultimate Team. Play the new campaign in World Tour called "New Arrivals" to earn 4 new players," EA posted on Twitter.
A lot of people have been asking about ISL and we are excited to announce that starting today, you can now add ISL and Liga I players to your Ultimate Team. Play the new campaign in World Tour called “New Arrivals” to earn 4 new players:
— FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) November 19, 2019
Chhetri is joined by FC Goa’s Spanish forward Ferran Corominas ‘Coro’ in the game. The Indian football legend has an overall of 78, while Coro received 81 (it also has to be noted that the rating can be ungraded in-game).
From ISL: Sunil Chhetri [LW] – 78 OVR Coro [ST] – 81 OVR From Liga I: Omrani Billel [ST] – 79 OVR Florinel Coman [LW] – 83 OVR — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) November 19, 2019
Chhetri's highest stat is his sprint speed in the game with 96, while his acceleration is 92, finishing being 94, positioning a decent 81 and agility and dribbling both at 85.
Chetri is, in fact, the highest-rated Indian in the game.
Here are some others:
As for other ISL players in the game, the likes of Bobo (Hyderabad City FC), Roy Krishna (ATK), Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast United FC) were already present in the game.
Fans will now hope that Indian players can officially join the main game as well in the near future.
