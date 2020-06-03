Sunil Chhetri Slams People Responsible for Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala

India and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri took to social media to express his disappointment at the incident in Kerala that left a pregnant elephant dead.

The elephant was fed a pineapple that had firecrackers in it. When the crackers detonated in her mouth, it caused injuries to her jaw and head and she passed away while in the water.

"She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price. We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species," Chhetri said on his official Twitter handle.

The Kerala Forest department has launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the death of the 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, said an official.

The tragic incident came to light when Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

The elephant's demise triggered outrage on social media with several condemning those responsible for the attack.

An online petition has now been started to ensure that those who committed the heinous crime are brought to book.

An FIR has also been lodged against unidentified people under the relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.