Sunil Chhetri to Anirudh Thapa: 5 Top-rated Indian Players in FIFA 22

The player ratings for the FIFA 22 have been already been announced as EA Sports prepare to launch the game worldwide on October 1st. The gaming app often creates a buzz among the fans with their player ratings and this year too after they downgraded five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from 92 points to 91 in the overall rating. Much like last year, Lionel Messi has once again topped the overall ranking with 93 points. The second highest-rated player is Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, EA had included India’s domestic football league – Indian Super League (ISL) – in FIFA mobile back in 2019. Now, following the success of ISL in the mobile version, the league has been included in PC.

And here in this story, we take a look at the top five highest-rated India players in FIFA 22:

Sunil Chhetri - 68 rating

The captain fantastic of the Indian men’s football team Sunil Chhetri is the top-rated player from the country in FIFA. The Bengaluru FC striker has been awarded an overall 68 ratings in FIFA 22.

Club: Bengaluru FC

Position: Striker

Overall rating: 68

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 64 rating

Chhetri’s India and Bengaluru teammate Gurpreet Singh Sandhu occupies the second spot in this elite list with an overall rating of 64.

Club: Bengaluru FC

Position: Goalkeeper

Overall rating: 64

Pritam Kotal - 63 rating

The versatile ATK Mohun Bagan defender Pritam Kotal is the third highest-rated player from the country with an overall rating of 63.

Club: ATK Mohun Bagan

Position: Right-back

Overall rating: 63

Amrinder Singh - 63 rating

Another ATKMB player to make it top five is Amrinder Singh. The ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper has impressed many with his shot-stopping in the previous season of ISL. He has been also awarded an overall rating of 63.

Club: ATKMB

Position: Goalkeeper

Overall rating: 63

Anirudh Thapa - 62 rating

Chennaiyin FC’s Indian mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa is the fifth-highest rated player from the country in FIFA 22 with an overall rating of 62.

Club: Chennaiyin FC

Position: mid-fielder

Overall rating: 62

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here