Super Cup: Chennai City Knock Out Champions Bengaluru as Chhetri Goal Not Enough
Bengaluru went into the match as the reigning champions, but the defeat marked a premature end to their title defence.
Sunil Chhetri pulled a goal back for Bengaluru but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.
Bhubaneswar: Chennai City FC registered a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals to throw defending champions Bengaluru FC out of the Super Cup football tournament here Thursday.
Bengaluru went into the match as the reigning champions, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament last year, but the defeat marked a premature end to their title defence.
Hero I-League 2018-19 champions Chennai City, meanwhile, progressed to the semifinals and will back themselves to clinch a double this season.
Nestor Jesus Gordillo put Chennai City in the lead on the 15th minute.
Chennai goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio made a brilliant save to deny Sunil Chhetri from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.
Pedro Manzi scored a stunner on the 55th minute to double Chennai City's lead.
Chhetri pulled a goal back for Bengaluru 10 minutes later but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.
