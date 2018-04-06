English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Super Cup: East Bengal Clinch Quarter-final Berth After Beating Mumbai City FC
A second half strike by Mahmoud Al Amna helped East Bengal notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Mumbai City and advance to the quarterfinals of the Super Cup tournament.
(Image: AIFF)
Bhubaneswar: A second half strike by Mahmoud Al Amna helped East Bengal notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Mumbai City and advance to the quarterfinals of the Super Cup tournament.
A stunning free-kick by Achille Emana (22nd minute) gave Mumbai the lead but Katsumi Yusa headed in an equaliser four minutes later for East Bengal before Mahmoud Al Amna scored the match-winning goal to take the I-League club from Kolkata to the quarterfinal.
It was an absolute stunner as Emana stepped up for the free-kick and unleashed a magnificent free-kick that went in off the post to give Mumbai City the lead.
However, Mumbai's joy was short-lived as Katsumi produced the much-needed equaliser just four minutes later. With Laldanmawia Ralte delivering a wonderful cross from the right, Katsumi connected well and headed in from close-range as both the teams ended the first half locked 1-1.
In the second half both the teams started commendably but in the end it was Al Amna's goal in the second half which made the difference.
Ralte found a wonderful ball from the midfield and he worked his way in and unleashed a powerful shot. Amrinder gloved it away at the near post but on the path of Al Amna who blasted it home.
