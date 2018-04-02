English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Super Cup: Mohun Bagan Ride Dicka Double Against Churchill Brothers
Striker Aser Dipanda Dicka struck twice, including one from the spot, as Mohun Bagan rallied to beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 and book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup.
Action from the Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers match (Image: AIFF)
Bhubaneswar: Striker Aser Dipanda Dicka struck twice, including one from the spot, as Mohun Bagan rallied to beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 and book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup.
Mohun Bagan were trailing after Willis Plaza found the target in the 30th minute but Dicka equalised by converting from the spot at the stroke of half-time (45+2) before scoring the match-winner in the 70th minute to help his side walk away with all the three points.
It was Nicholas Fernandes who did the spadework for Churchill's goal as he ran down the middle of the pitch and squared the ball for Plaza at the edge of the box. The Trinidadian took a touch, went past Eze Kingsley and found the back of the net.
Jolted by the reverse, Mohun Bagan attacked relentlessly and their efforts paid dividends as the Kolkata giants won a penalty kick in the added time of the first half after Nicholas Fernandes brought SK Faiaz inside the box.
Dicka stepped up to convert the spot kick. His initial shot was saved by Churchill goalkeeper Ricardo Cardozo but Cameroonian pushed the ball into the net from the rebound.
Mohun Bagan continued from where they left in the first half with several waves of attacks against the citadel of the Goan side.
Watson sent a long ball inside the Churchill box and Akram Moghrabi kept the ball in play with a header for Dicka to slot it home comfortably.
