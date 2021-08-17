Super Lig: Galatasaray Defender Marcao Shown Red Card for Punching Teammate During Match

In a bizarre turn of events in the Super Lig, i.e., Turkish League, Galatasaray S.K. defender Marcao was involved in an altercation with his own teammate and forward Muhammed Akturkoglu during the clash between Giresunpor and Galatasaray in the opening round of the Super Lig. In Galatasaray’s opening match against Girensunpor at the Cotanak Stadium in Giresun, the Brazilian defender was seen fist head-butting Akturkoglu, followed by throwing punches at the forward. The Galatasaray players tried to separate the two, however, the damage was done and Marcao was shown a straight red for violent conduct on the ground.

Following Galatasaray’s second goal scored by Alexandru Cicaldau through a penalty, Akturkoglu had shushed Marcao, which led to the Brazilian losing his temper and assaulting his fellow teammate. Take a look:

Galatasaray’ın Brezilyalı stoperi Marcao, saha için takım arkadaşı Kerem Aktürkoğlu’nu dövdü! @panenkasports‘u takip edin. pic.twitter.com/3ZNRN3ts6E— Panenka Video (@panenkavideo) August 16, 2021

The Galatasaray forward did not fight back when Marcao threw punches at him and hence, he was not shown a red by the referee. The referee first check with VAR and reviewed the incident before showing Marcao a straight red for his actions. The Brazilian is well known in the Galatasaray squad and has been highly influential in the team’s victories since joining in 2019. However, the defender’s career with the Turkish giants is under threat after his dangerous assault, that too on a fellow teammate.

Marcao’s sending off did not affect Galatasaray’s lead as the visitors were already two up by halftime, courtesy of Mbaye Diagne’s goal, followed by Cicaldau’s penalty shot. Diagne was given the chance to score another goal after Galatasaray were awarded a penalty through a miss-timed challenge in the six-yard box.However, the forward failed to convert the opportunity. After being awarded another penalty in the 45th minute, Cicaldau took the penalty to make it 2-0. Girensunpor’s Husamettin Tut was shown a red card which led to the penalty, leaving the hosts with 10 men on the field.

However, the second red card was shown after Marcao assaulted his fellow teammate. Many fans were reminded of the time when Newcastle’s Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer went at each during the Premier League match in 2005.

Marcao - Kerem olayı ilk kez yaşanmadı! Akıllara Lee Bowyer - Kieron Dyer kavgası geldihttps://t.co/VRvrHgfV22 pic.twitter.com/XExjTM42rF— Haber Global Spor (@HG_Spor) August 17, 2021

In the post-match press conference, Galatasaray manager Faith Terim said that the officials will look into the matter and the issue will be ‘figured out’ and described the incident as ‘unpleasant’.

Galatasaray S.K. will next face Randers FC in the Europa League qualification final and a win for either side will see them book a spot in the Europa League 2021-22.

