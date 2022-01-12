Supercoppa Italiana 2022 Inter Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will lock horns with Juventus in a high stake encounter on Thursday at the San Siro Stadium in the Supercoppa Italiana. The two clubs i will be up against each other for the first silverware of the season in Italy in the 34th edition of the Italian Super Cup.

Both sides are coming into this game after winning their previous game in Serie A and will be motivated to carry the momentum in this game.

Inter defeated Lazio 2-1 on Sunday while Juve passed the Roma challenge 4-3 on the same day. The Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan and Juventus will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

Supercoppa Italiana 2022 Inter Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will have his full squad at his disposal as there is no injury, no suspension and doubtful starters on his side. Inter’s Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is set to join the squad after serving his one-game suspension.

The trio of Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Danilo has been sidelined from this game as all of them are out with injuries. The participation of Alex Sandro in this game is still not confirmed. Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt will miss this game with suspension.

Inter Milan vs Juventus probable XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

What time will Inter Milan vs Juventus match kick-off?

The Supercoppa Italiana 2021-22 match between Inter Milan vs Juventus will be played on Thursday, January 13, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show Inter Milan vs Juventus match?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan vs Juventus will not be televised in India.

How can I live stream Inter Milan vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Inter Milan and Juventus is not available to live-stream in India.

