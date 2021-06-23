SWE vs POL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland: Sweden will lock horns with Poland on Wednesday in a Group E match in the ongoing UEFA European Championship at the Krestovsky Stadium. Sweden started the event as underdogs behind Spain and Poland. However, in the past couple of days, they have grown in stature as they have established themselves Group E leader with four points in their kitty from two games. Sweden will confirm their qualification in the next round of the mega event if they draw this match. On the other hand, it is a must-win contest for Poland, which is currently sitting at the bottom spot with one loss and one draw from their opening two games.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match between Sweden and Poland; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs POL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the SWE vs POL match in India

SWE vs POL Live Streaming

The match between SWE vs POL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

SWE vs POL Match Details

The match between SWE vs POL will be played on Wednesday, June 23, at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

SWE vs POL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Piotr Zielinski

SWE vs POL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Jan Bednarek, Carl Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Emil Forsberg, Sebastian Larsson, Grzegorz Krychowiak

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Alexander Isak

Sweden vs Poland probable XI:

Sweden Probable Starting Line-up: Robin Olsen; Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Poland Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here